About this publication

“Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov” is a space for sustained analysis and commentary, for interpretation and for continuity of thought.

It focuses on political, cultural, and intellectual questions that require time, context, and care – particularly where power, memory, ideology, and narrative intersect. The aim is not to compete with the news cycle, but to make sense of what the news cycle obscures.

Why subscribe?

Subscribing supports independent analytical work that is not optimised for speed, outrage, or algorithmic visibility. It allows this publication to remain focused on depth, coherence, and intellectual honesty.

Paid subscribers receive:

Subscriber-only posts and full archive (access to all essays, including longer analytical pieces, serial projects, and thematic explorations).

Comments and community access (the ability to participate in comment threads and discussions with other readers)

On readers’ questions (periodic posts responding to readers’ questions in written form)

From time to time, paid subscribers may also receive briefings, working notes, or reading lists that sit between finished publication and thinking-in-progress.

Founding members

Founding members are early supporters of the publication’s paid phase.

Founding members receive:

• recognition as founding members of the paid publication (opt-in),

• early access to selected essays and series,

• priority consideration for questions in subscriber Q&A posts,

About the author

This publication is written by Dr. Anton Shekhovtsov, a political scientist based in Vienna, originally from Sevastopol. He holds a PhD from University College London and is the author of several books on the far right, political warfare, and authoritarianism, including Russia and the Western Far Right: Tango Noir (2018) and Russian Political Warfare (2023).

His work focuses on the darker corridors of political power, with particular attention to the far right, illiberalism and authoritarianism, political warfare, anti-climate agendas, and the politicisation of death and immortality.

He teaches “Political Warfare” at Central European University, directs the Vienna-based non-profit Centre for Democratic Integrity, and provides consultancy services to external organisations.

This publication reflects that long-term research agenda, but is written for an informed public rather than an academic audience.

A note on tone and engagement

Critical engagement and thoughtful disagreement are welcome. The expectation is seriousness, good faith, and attention to argument rather than posture.

If that sounds like something you value, you are very welcome here.