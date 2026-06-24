Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov
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Techno-Oligarchy and the Theft of Tomorrow
How the collapse of time into the never-ending present is monetised, then turned into a weapon of political control
Jun 24
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Anton Shekhovtsov
21
1
11
Europe’s 2027 Stress Test
Washington’s attempts to influence the Hungarian parliamentary elections may be just the tip of a much larger interference iceberg looming over Europe…
Jun 17
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Anton Shekhovtsov
13
4
The Techno-Oligarchy’s First “Holocaust”
Government Efficiency and Death by Indifference
Jun 5
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Anton Shekhovtsov
54
3
33
Weaponising the Far Right
Foreign Influence in Europe Today
Jun 3
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Anton Shekhovtsov
24
6
12
May 2026
Worse than Fascism
Eight points on how techno-oligarchy differs from fascism – and why it is more dangerous.
May 4
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Anton Shekhovtsov
189
31
88
What Orbán’s Fall Means for Europe’s Far Right
Viktor Orbán's defeat in the Hungarian parliamentary elections has not only ended his illiberal rule, but has also delivered a blow to Europe's far…
May 1
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Anton Shekhovtsov
12
2
April 2026
Foreign Involvement in the 2026 Hungarian Parliamentary Elections
US Interference, Europe’s Mischief, and Orbán’s Collusion with Russia
Apr 12
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Anton Shekhovtsov
28
12
European Imperium of Weights and Measures
European civilisation rests on standards and regulatory frameworks as much as on democracy, law, and citizenship.
Apr 1
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Anton Shekhovtsov
26
5
14
March 2026
A New Transatlantic Front against Europe
The Alliance of Sovereign Nations links MAGA, European far right, and pro-Kremlin actors into a transatlantic network aimed at weakening the EU
Mar 27
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Anton Shekhovtsov
24
11
The Iran War Is Good News for the Kremlin
The US-Israeli war against Iran boosts Russia via oil prices, distraction from Ukraine, and a weakening global order.
Mar 15
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Anton Shekhovtsov
11
3
American Techno-Oligarchy, the Far Right, and the Battle over Europe’s Future
US tech oligarchs like Thiel and Musk align with Europe’s far right to weaken EU regulations, fragment unity, and advance anti-democratic agendas.
Mar 3
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Anton Shekhovtsov
53
3
29
February 2026
What a New Soviet Spy Monument Reveals about Russia’s Wars
A new Moscow monument to a Soviet spy series reveals how Putin’s Russia mythologises victimhood and empire to justify war against Ukraine.
Feb 23
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Anton Shekhovtsov
6
4
© 2026 Anton Shekhovtsov
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