Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov

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Tilman Eichstädt's avatar
Tilman Eichstädt
Mar 4

Thanks, very important debate. I would very much agree here. The US Big Tech elite, definitely wants a weakened EU, as it also wants a weakened Washington/US central state.

There are multiple motives we need to consider:

1.

All of the Magnificent 7 run Monopolies or Oligopolies, so already from a pure market competition they are in danger of “strong competition oriented states’

2.

In particular Europe with strict Data security rules is a pain for them and a risk to future profit pools, from even more personalized services

3.

The DSA and DMA are now powerful tools, that can be used against their business interests.

4.

Only a united Europe has the skill and size to build meaningful competitors to US tech dominance (next to what china built)

5.

They also oppose all global regulation that could increase taxes for the rich and wealthy and apparently that could increase energy costs.

In sum, this will be a key battle to fight and win in the years to come. Maybe Europe has a chance to join with Mercosur and India in building competition to the US

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Telkes András's avatar
Telkes András
Mar 13

An interesting analysis of the American techno-oligarchy

https://authoritarian-stack.info/

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