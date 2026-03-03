The public release, in 2025-2026, of a large portion of the so-called “Epstein files” related to American convicted child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has revealed a world-wide network of political, financial, academic and other prominent figures who communicated with him for one reason or the other.

While many names of people who were in contact with Epstein appear to have been redacted from the files, a number of those who were named have already been subject to reputational damage and intense media scrutiny, and in some cases have faced civil litigation or official investigation.

By no means were all the scandals related to Epstein’s crimes as a sex offender. Some were grounded merely in the fact of association with him after his first conviction. This was the case, for example, with Børge Brende, a Norwegian politician who faced intense scrutiny over contacts revealed in the released files and, as a result, had to step down as President of the World Economic Forum, commonly known as the Davos Forum.

But many other cases are far more serious. The UK Metropolitan Police launched a criminal investigation into former British Labour politician Peter Mandelson – and later arrested him – over alleged leaks of sensitive government information to Epstein while he was in public office. In Norway, the white-collar crimes unit Økokrim charged Thorbjørn Jagland with corruption on the basis of information contained in the released Epstein files, relating to the period when he served as chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee and as Secretary General of the Council of Europe.

The Epstein files have also revealed a phenomenon that was not yet fully developed at the time Epstein was able to communicate with his correspondents – he was arrested in 2019 and, shortly afterwards, was found dead in his cell under suspicious circumstances. This phenomenon concerns cooperation between American stakeholders and the European far right.

Much of what we know about this phenomenon from the released files relates to Steve Bannon, an American media executive and far-right political strategist. Bannon was in contact with Epstein predominantly after his departure from the White House, where he served as Chief Strategist and Senior Counsellor to President Donald Trump until August 2017. In total, Epstein and Bannon exchanged 1,974 e-mails between 2017 and 2019. Bannon advised Epstein on media and reputational strategy, and, particularly in 2018, the two discussed Bannon’s efforts to foster a broad European far-right political network.

Bannon toured Europe extensively in 2018, seeking to build relations with the continent’s major radical right-wing populist parties. He even boasted to Epstein in March of that year that he was an “advisor” to the French National Front (now known as National Rally), the Italian Northern League, Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Swiss People’s Party, Hungary’s Fidesz, and the British Brexit Party (now known as Reform UK).

Bannon’s boasting appears to have been little more than bluster, seemingly intended to impress Epstein for whatever reason. Today, we know that his ventures in Europe resulted in few, if any, effective relationships, so his bravado reveals more about his character than about his actual political significance.

What is more intriguing is that some of Bannon’s efforts to advance right-to-far-right alliances in Europe were supported by politicians originating from centre-left political milieus. This, for example, is the case of Terje Rød-Larsen, a prominent Norwegian politician from the social-democratic Labour Party and former Minister of Administration and Planning in Jagland’s government. During Bannon’s European far-right tours, Rød-Larsen was the president of the International Peace Institute, a think-tank focusing on multilateralism, conflict prevention, and peacebuilding. According to the Epstein files, Rød-Larsen suggested that Bannon might want to meet Sylvi Listhaug, a leading politician from the Norwegian right-wing Progress Party, implying that she could be interested in Bannon’s far-right international network. To her credit, she was not.

Another case is Miroslav Lajčák, a Slovak politician associated with the centre-left party Smer. He became acquainted with Epstein in 2017, after Lajčák – who was then Slovakia’s foreign minister – assumed the presidency of the United Nations General Assembly. Through Epstein, Lajčák became acquainted with Bannon and recommended that he build contacts with Smer’s founder and leader Robert Fico, who, as Lajčák apparently believed, might be interested in Bannon’s far-right projects. There is no information that Fico met with Bannon, but Fico participated in the MAGA-linked Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, in February 2025. “Social-democrat” Fico delivered a speech at CPAC 2025 just a day after Bannon gave a Nazi salute during his own speech at the same conference.

CPAC 2025 illustrated the development of a trend that the Epstein files captured only in an embryonic stage – namely, engagement and interaction between high-profile US political figures and representatives of the European far right. Headlined by newly re-elected President Trump and his vice-president JD Vance, CPAC 2025 featured, in addition to Fico, several European politicians hailing from right-wing and far-right parties from Hungary, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Spain, and United Kingdom.

This engagement was followed by the US State Department reaching out to representatives of far-right parties in France, Germany, and other European countries, and, to a certain degree, reached its highest point when the White House released, on 5 December 2025, the new US National Security Strategy, which, in particular, welcomed “the growing influence of patriotic [read: far-right] European parties”. Trump’s endorsement of the Hungarian far-right leader Viktor Orbán ahead of the parliamentary elections in April 2026 fits the same trend.

There is a visible ideological overlap between the MAGA movement, which has largely taken over the US Republican Party, and the European far right. However, in its relations with right-wing political forces in Europe, the US presidential administration may appear less as an actor in its own right and more as the enabling infrastructure of a new type of US power – namely, American techno-oligarchy.

In recent years, Silicon Valley’s Big Tech elites have amassed political, financial, social, and technological influence comparable to that of sovereign states. Through funding political campaigns, extensive lobbying, public-private partnerships, and high-level personal networks, these techno-oligarchs are now able to exercise their unelected power through what amounts to at least a partial form of state capture.

The Epstein files offer a suggestive glimpse into why US techno-oligarchs may be interested in the growing influence of the far right in Europe.

In June 2016, in correspondence with the technology investor Peter Thiel, Epstein described Brexit as “just the beginning [of the] return to tribalism”, “counter to globalization”, and the harbinger of “amazing new alliances”. Notably, he framed the referendum on the UK’s departure from the EU not only as a political event but also as a macro-financial development that could generate profitable opportunities for actors such as himself and Thiel.

Moreover, in 2018, boasting about his contacts with the European far right, Bannon suggested to Epstein that a strong far-right presence in the European Parliament after the 2019 European elections could “shut down any crypto legislation or anything else we want”, most likely referring to efforts to prevent tighter EU oversight of cryptocurrencies in areas such as financial transparency and market supervision.

These episodes suggest that the contemporary American techno-oligarchy may view Europe’s far right not only as ideological allies, but also – and perhaps predominantly – as a force capable of intensifying political fragmentation within the EU to obstruct regulation in financial and digital sectors – regulations that, due to the so-called Brussels effect, tend to spread well beyond the EU’s borders. If such developments weaken the Union’s regulatory capacity, they could create conditions more favourable to American oligarchic influence and, over time, enable forms of state capture in Europe resembling dynamics already seen in the US.

The dual track of American techno-oligarchy aligning ideologically with the European far right while simultaneously attacking the EU’s technological and financial regulations has become even more pronounced since Trump’s re-election.

Elon Musk, the founder of several technology companies, repeatedly promoted the far-right AfD in the run-up to the 2025 German federal elections. At the same time, he sharply criticised EU regulations such as the Digital Services Act, which aims to strengthen online fundamental rights, increase user control, and reduce exposure to illegal and harmful content. Musk even called for dismantling the EU in connection with the regulatory dispute between the European Commission and his social media platform X: “The EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people”. It is not difficult to infer from his posts echoing European far-right “sovereignist” rhetoric that he sees in parties such as the AfD opportunities to weaken the EU and thereby undermine European regulation in the technological sphere.

Peter Thiel, too, has participated in transatlantic right-wing forums where European conservative and nationalist figures convene, including delivering a lecture at a festival organised by the Mathias Corvinus Collegium, which is closely linked to Orbán’s far-right Fidesz party. While his criticism of liberal democracy and the alleged decline of Western civilisation resonates with the rhetoric of the European far right, he has also attacked the EU’s technological regulation. Thiel even went so far as to draw upon Christian terminology to identify proposals to regulate the AI industry with the figure of the Antichrist.

In this regard, one of the major inter-Western stand-offs today is between American techno-oligarchy and the EU, with the former engaging the European far right – either directly or through US state institutions – to weaken a united Europe, fragment it, and render individual European nations more susceptible to foreign state capture.

Disturbingly, the objectives of American techno-oligarchy vis-à-vis the EU closely align with those of the Putin regime in Russia, which seeks to undermine European unity in pursuit of geopolitical revisionism and often relies on European far-right forces to advance that aim.

The threat that American techno-oligarchy poses to liberal democracy in Europe through radical right-wing populists is more subtle than Moscow’s or Washington’s overt engagement with them. Whereas visible ties to the Kremlin or even the White House can prove politically toxic for many European far-right forces, association with techno-oligarchic actors is often perceived as less entangled in inter-state rivalries and therefore less likely to be tainted by public scepticism towards the US, which remains strong in parts of Europe. At the same time, Big Tech elites may deploy financial, technological, and communicative power in support of the European far right in ways that are less visible, harder to trace, and potentially more effective than the influence exerted by foreign governments.

It would be a mistake to treat the European far right as a voiceless Trojan horse for malign non-European forces – history has shown that not all right-wing populist movements in Europe are willing to serve hostile foreign agendas. At the same time, the same history has shown that particular representatives of mainstream European elites may be no less damaging to the democratic integrity of European institutions and organisations than the open Euroscepticism of the far right. The challenge, therefore, is not confined to one camp or another, but concerns the resilience of the European project itself.

In a world marked by geopolitical rupture, technological concentration of power, and the resurgence of political anti-humanism, Europe cannot afford internal fragmentation – whether fuelled by external authoritarian regimes or by transnational oligarchic interests. While ideological uniformity in Europe is neither possible nor desirable, a shared baseline of European patriotism is essential: a conscious attachment to united Europe as the only geopolitically relevant barrier to authoritarian dominance, and as a project grounded in democratic dignity and the conviction that solidarity and cooperation – not the law of the strongest – must shape Europe’s future.

This article originally appeared in Norwegian in Vagant: “Ytre høyre og det amerikanske tek-oligarkiet”