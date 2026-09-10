Every autumn the Russian leadership arrives at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) expecting the ritual of “multipolarity” to yield something concrete. This year the venue was Bishkek, the capital of the Kyrgyz Republic, where on 1 September the SCO marked its 25th anniversary with a gathering of the Council of Heads of State – Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin, Narendra Modi and a dozen others.

Moscow came to Kyrgyzstan expecting the usual dividends: a photograph of Putin unencumbered by isolation, a chorus against Western “hegemony”, and, above all, a step forward on the one project that would anchor Russia’s pivot eastward, namely the “Power of Siberia 2”.

Having lost the European market that once bought its gas at a premium, Russia now needs an economic lifeline in “Power of Siberia 2”, a pipeline that would carry up to 50 billion cubic metres of Russian gas a year from the West Siberian fields via Mongolia to China. It was planned long ago, but remains unbuilt. Putin duly arrived in Bishkek with several vice-premiers, and pressed Xi on the project for what was presumably the sixth time.

Meeting of the SCO Heads of State Council, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 1 September 2026

And for the sixth time, nothing happened. Of the dozens of documents signed during the SCO summit, none mentioned “Power of Siberia 2”. Beijing wants gas at close to Russia’s subsidised domestic price – around USD 50 per thousand cubic metres – and refuses the volume guarantees requested by Moscow.

China can afford to wait, because it has Central Asian gas and a flexible appetite for LNG imports, while Russia has only China as a buyer at this scale. And even if Putin abandoned his demand for a legally binding memorandum Moscow has always sought, Beijing would still not budge on price. Clearly, in a “no-limits” partnership of China and Russia, the limits are drawn entirely by the stronger partner, Beijing.

Vladimir Putin meeting Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 31 August 2026

As for the Russian aggression against Ukraine – a war that cost Russia its energy contracts with Europe and much more – it went almost unmentioned during the SCO meeting. Putin and Xi, by the Kremlin’s own account, touched on the war only “in passing”. Modi offered a bland endorsement of “every peace effort”. And the Bishkek Declaration, which found room to express – in the unmistaken style of the Brussels bureaucracy – its “deep concern over developments in the Middle East”, said nothing of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine – the largest and bloodiest war in Europe since the Second World War.

Kyrgyzstan, for its part, was happy to host. Bishkek’s own ambitions run to its banks joining China’s payment system and settling more trade in yuan – the modest opportunism of a small state monetising its position between two geopolitical heavyweights.

Since the Russian 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Kyrgyzstan has become a leading conduit for Russian sanctions evasion: EU-origin dual-use goods flowed into the country and were re-exported onward to Russia at sharply elevated volumes. Kyrgyz financial institutions and crypto platforms have supplied sanctioned Russian entities, including those in the defence sector, with access to the international financial system, leading the US to sanction Keremet Bank in January 2025, and the EU to sanction Capital Bank of Central Asia, Keremet Bank, and the Tengricoin platform in April 2026.

China, too, has cushioned Russia in its confrontation with the West, and the deepening financial ties between the two countries increasingly serve as instruments of political warfare – tools for blunting Western sanctions and, with them, Western leverage and support for Ukraine in its defence against the Russian aggression.

It is against this background that a document leaked to us by an anonymous but well-trusted source shows Russia reaching for yet another such instrument, with Kyrgyzstan’s and China’s help, to keep pumping money into its war machinery in Ukraine and to fund future conflicts with the West.

Briefing note for talks with the PRC President Xi Jinping

The document is a briefing note apparently written for Putin ahead of his meeting with Xi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Bishkek on 31 August 2026.

And the above-mentioned instrument is Vexpay, the flagship product of Kyrgyzstan-based Processing KG that presents itself as a state-linked, National Bank-licensed payment institution and markets a B2B (“business-to-business”) cross-border settlement service built around “international promissory notes backed by the Kyrgyz government”, alongside multi-currency accounts, SWIFT-via-correspondents, and crypto settlement.

In September 2024, the leadership of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic indeed held talks with the representatives of the People’s Bank of China. The coverage framed the meeting almost entirely around Kyrgyzstan’s wish to connect to China’s Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS) and to set up direct som-yuan settlements for fast-growing bilateral trade.

The meeting of the leadership of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic with the People’s Bank of China delegation, Beijing, China, 20 September 2026. Source: https://www.nbkr.kg/newsout.jsp?item=31&lang=RUS&material=121620

What the media coverage did not mention is that Russia, too, would have an interest in Kyrgyzstan wiring its financial institutions into CIPS. Processing KG states on its website that it handles accounts in “USD, EUR, CNY, KGZ, etc.”, and that “etc.” appears to conceal the rouble, as suggested by the briefing note’s reference to “Russian liquidity” at a Kyrgyz payment company.

Not that Russia completely lacks access to CIPS. However, few, if any, of Russia’s banks are connected directly, and that access is largely hollow. CIPS still relies on SWIFT for its messaging, while, perhaps more importantly, Chinese banks have since 2024 often refused Russian business for fear of US secondary sanctions, repeatedly freezing Moscow’s payments.

What the briefing note, therefore, seeks is not so much a connection Russia lacks technically as a willing, insulated intermediary in the Kyrgyz platform Vexpay, wired into CIPS in its own name, to carry the financial traffic that Chinese banks will not.

A screenshot from the website of Processing KG

Hence, what Russia needs, and what the briefing note suggested Putin raise with Xi in Bishkek, is to have the Chinese president personally order that Kyrgyzstan’s Vexpay operator and its state banks be connected to CIPS and allowed correspondent accounts in Chinese banks, and that Beijing give the system its official blessing as a legitimate means of settling trade.

That such a briefing note exists at all is telling: Russia’s reach for Vexpay is a testament to weakness, the workaround of a state that has run out of the straightforward options open to a normal economy. And that the document leaked is an embarrassment in its own right – Moscow cannot even keep its secrets... well, secret.

The exposure extends to Russia’s partners. Kyrgyzstan has already seen Keremet Bank, Capital Bank of Central Asia, and the Tengricoin platform sanctioned by Western governments for playing this kind of role. The leaked briefing note outlining Vexpay and its operator’s intended function may have effectively made regulators’ case in advance. Serving as a conduit for Russian sanctions evasion means accepting that one’s own name could be next.

Putin meeting Kyrgyz president Sadyr Japarov before the SCO Heads of State Council Meeting, Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, 1 September 2026

As for China – as I argued in 2023, in a little-publicised 2013 declaration Beijing pledged to provide Ukraine with security guarantees should it ever face an invasion backed by nuclear threats. Now, of course, we should not delude ourselves: by helping Russia wage its war of aggression against Ukraine, Beijing plainly chose to “forget” those pledges.

But China has not gone fully rogue, as the context around the contents of the leaked memo suggests – Beijing remains concerned about US secondary sanctions. Xi should therefore ask himself: Why agree to Russian schemes that would help finance Moscow’s war machine as it prepares for a wider conflict with NATO, and, in doing so, put China’s own people in the line of fire?