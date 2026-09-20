Just as he started his keynote speech at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, Peter Thiel took out from his pocket a couple of one-hundred-dollar bills. He recollected his days as one of the founders of PayPal, and waving several one-hundred-dollar bills was part of his investor pitch at that time – the action was, according to Thiel, quite “hypnotic” to the audience.

It apparently remained hypnotic in 2022 too. As he scornfully questioned the meaning of what he held in his hand – “not very good as toilet paper”, “not good as wallpaper”, “crappy fiat money” – he decided to throw the bills to the audience. And since apparently the front rows looked enthusiastic to get the bills, Thiel noted – with mock-disappointment – that he thought that the people who gathered for a cryptocurrency conference were supposed to be “Bitcoin maximalists”, implying that “crappy fiat money” would be of no interest to them. But it was.

Peter Thiel at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference. Source: Bitcoin Magazine

Thiel’s mentions of “toilet paper” and “crap” when talking about money betrayed him, at the Bitcoin 2022 Conference, as an accidental Freudian. In his explorations of the early stages of human sexuality, the founder of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, asserted that once a child learns to control the process of defecation, their faeces become their first unambiguous possession – “a gift”, as Freud put it – and an instrument of unconscious communication with the adult world. By passing a stool, a child can express their active compliance with parents or caregivers, and by withholding it – their naughtiness and disobedience. Disgust towards faeces develops later in childhood, but an odd intimate relationship between something which is the most worthless (faeces, waste, crap) and something which is the most precious (money, gold, wealth) remains, effectively, throughout life.

While not necessarily always the result of the developments in childhood as Freud envisioned them, this relationship finds reflection across diverse human cultures. The Aztec word for “gold” (teocuitlatl) derives from a combination of “god” (teōtl) and “excrement” (cuitlatl), thus meaning “divine faeces”. The Japanese “golden poo” (kin no unko) is a symbol of good luck. The everyday superstition of stepping in faeces as a likely precursor of finding money is so widespread that it is impossible to pinpoint a particular national culture.

Rich people have “as much money as dirt” (Russian “deneg kak gryazi”); they are “filthy rich”, literally “shit-rich” (Swedish “skitrik”), and “rotten-rich” (Portuguese “podre de rico”); and sometimes their money is filthy lucre – “dirty money” (German “schmutziges Geld”) or “stinking money” (Chinese “chòu qián”) – often in need of laundering.

And accusations of political corruption too often involve jokes about the targets possessing golden toilets, as was the case with Ukraine’s president Viktor Yanukovych, Turkey’s president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, or US president Donald Trump. The last of these, in the most bizarre way, made the connection between gold and faeces himself: in 2025 he posted, on his social network Truth Social, an AI-generated video of himself as a fighter-jet pilot who, wearing a golden crown and flying over mass anti-Trump demonstrations, dropped what appeared to be faeces onto the protesters below.

Human cultures consistently reproduce the intimate relationship between faeces and wealth. However, the disgust towards excrement – a development that follows the period in which the child explores its own stool with innocent curiosity and enterprising creativity – becomes the foundation of yet another dualism involving money. As the feelings of disgust strengthen, faeces become firmly associated with decay, and this association contributes to the child’s dawning awareness of the physical finality of their own body, of mortality, of eventual death. In turn, this association – obliged to co-exist alongside the cultural kinship of faeces and wealth – transfers to the latter the meaning of purity; and since money, in its traditionally most valuable form of precious metals, is enduring and, being largely impervious to decay, it comes to be associated with immortality.

A classical anecdote from ancient Rome tells a partial story of this transmutation. When Roman emperor Vespasian imposed a urine tax on public toilets, his son Titus protested against the source of revenue as beneath the imperial dignity. Vespasian let Titus smell a coin and asked whether it stank. It did not. “And yet”, said Vespasian, “it is derived from urine” – a conclusion that would become the foundation of the saying “money does not stink” (in Latin, “Pecunia non olet”; the very verdict Thiel would reverse, some nineteen centuries on, by pronouncing his hundred-dollar bills unfit even as toilet paper).

The waste was transfigured into something valuable and clean, but the anecdote – as we know it from Roman historians – implied something else too, and the context provides the rest of the story of the waste’s transmutation. A piece of money that Vespasian offered Titus to smell would typically bear the image of a Roman emperor – perhaps even of Vespasian himself – and this lent the coin a quasi-sacred aura, as many rulers were formally deified after death. Add to this the imagery the Roman mint habitually projected on its opposite side – the inscription “AETERNITAS”, or figures and objects evoking permanence and persistence through time. The liquid human waste was thus not only purified through a transformative act of fiscal alchemy – the transfiguration implicitly yielded a valuable object symbolically linked to immortality. (In a posthumous twist of irony, Vespasian was himself immortalised precisely because of his urine tax: several present-day Romance languages still keep a word coined from his name for a public urinal – Italian “vespasiano”, French “vespasienne”, Romanian “vespasiană”...)

Transmutation involving waste, wealth, and immortality is reflected, beyond the anecdotal evidence from ancient Rome, in human cultures across the globe, and is often linked to fertility cults and ideas of nature revival. In the Hindu tradition, Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity and wealth, was said to reside in cow manure. The scarab, a beetle rolling a ball of dung, came to be identified, in ancient Egypt, with the sun-god Khepri, who represented the renewal of life, and scarab amulets – the finest of which were made of gold or lapis lazuli – were placed on mummies to reinforce the promise of eternity for the deceased.

Scientists in the terror management tradition of experimental social psychology have demonstrated that wealth is more than access to comfort and aesthetics: it makes people feel special and boosts their self-esteem, which functions as a bulwark against death anxiety. But another mechanism is at work here too. Wealth’s efficacy as that bulwark is reinforced by the association of money with endurance: secure access to something that represents the opposite of physical decay and alludes to immortality readily eases the fear of death.

Why, then, would Peter Thiel – a wealthy person whose net worth had more than doubled between 2020 ($2.3B) and his 2022 speech ($5.1B), and who, as early as 2009, had declared his opposition to “the inevitability of the death of every individual” – disdainfully associate US dollar bills with faeces, thereby weakening the shield against death terror that his wealth provides?

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Would it not be natural for him, and techno-oligarchs like him, to assume the attitude of Prince Prospero in Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death”? In the story, Prince Prospero and one thousand other nobles sought refuge in a deeply secluded and amply provisioned abbey to escape the plague called “Red Death”, distracting themselves from thoughts of the devastation the plague wrought outside the abbey with pleasant, wealth-linked activities – “there were buffoons, there were improvisatori, there were ballet dancers, there were musicians, there was Beauty, there was wine”. In the end, however, neither the “strong and lofty wall” nor its “gates of iron” saved the prince from the Red Death, and he met the very same demise as the common people outside. Yet no matter how futile Prospero’s measures ultimately proved, wealth’s power to reduce mortal dread was real for him. To manage the fear of death by symbolically attaching oneself to tokens of immortality, such as money, is to manage anxiety rather than to attain immortality itself.

Prince Prospero, portrayed by Vincent Price in the film The Masque of the Red Death (1964, dir. by Roger Corman, USA)

It is thus a matter of a person’s honest belief: an instrument that is commonly considered money – and hence a token of immortality – serves as one only for someone who accepts it as genuine money. Thiel’s reversal of Vespasianic transformation of bodily waste into a valuable asset – from the didactic “pecunia non olet” to the sarcastic assessment of dollar bills as “not very good as toilet paper” – testifies to his apparent conviction that US currency cannot function as money at all, and therefore cannot in principle serve as that kind of bulwark – the immortality token.

The roadblock to identifying US dollars as genuine money is both ideological and structural. The qualifier “US” is one problem, and not in the sense of insinuating anti-Americanism, but because US dollar bills are, in Thiel’s words, “crappy fiat money”. “Fiat” translates from the Latin as “let [it] be done”, implying an authoritative command, order, or sanction. A state produces an object and proclaims, “Let it be money” – and that is what fiat money is. In the US today, the proclamation takes the form of a decree printed on the bill itself: “This note is legal tender for all debts, public and private”.

In this, a state acts much as the deity of the Old Testament acts in the Genesis pronouncement “let there be light” (“fiat lux” in one of the Latin translations). And when a state calls something “money”, it expects (and enforces) an absolute belief that it is indeed so – in the same Biblical tradition in which the divine order “let there be light” is at once followed by its confirmation, “and there was light”.

That something is money only if a state pronounces it so is a deeply monotheistic belief; transposed to the monetary sphere, the Biblical commandment “I am the Lord your God... you shall have no other gods before Me” is monetary totalitarianism. Polytheism is forbidden – private coinage and counterfeiting are criminalised. When Bernard von NotHaus, who minted silver and gold “Liberty Dollars” as a private alternative to the US dollar, was convicted in 2011, the US Attorney declared that his “anti-government activities” were “a unique form of domestic terrorism”. He that sacrificeth unto any god, save unto the LORD only, he shall be utterly destroyed.

A state, of course, may tolerate the sacralising of fake money, such as “hell bank notes” – one can often see bundles of imitation US dollars or Euros in Chinese grocery stores across the West. Those observing Chinese ancestor-veneration traditions buy them to burn at funerals, so that their deceased relatives will have wealth in the afterlife. A state will not, however, tolerate any note it has not itself issued being treated as genuine money. And hence it assumes the role of ultimate arbiter of which objects tentatively linked to wealth have or lack the psychological power to manage death anxiety. So on a more profound level, this psychological power requires honest belief beyond agreement to accept particular objects as genuine money – it is rather about one sincerely acknowledging the authority of a state to be such an arbiter.

Yet Thiel is a self-professed libertarian, and scepticism towards the state, if not outright anti-statism, is common among libertarians and the techno-oligarchic class to which he belongs. That he denounced “the ideology of the inevitability of the death of every individual” in the same sentence in which he also claimed, in an anti-statist manner, that he stood against “confiscatory taxes” and “totalitarian collectives” provides a valuable insight into techno-oligarchic perspectives on the relationship between the state and the denial of death.

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In the 1990s, there existed in California the techno-libertarian Extropian movement, co-founded by the futurist philosopher Max T. O’Connor (later known as Max More). Marginal in its day, it proved unusually consequential in hindsight. Its primary publication, Extropy, offered commentary on the liberationist drive of technology, alternative forms of money, and, above all, immortality. Its mailing list – mailing lists being the major spaces of online discussion at the time – drew in a range of figures who would go on to shape technology and the Internet – philosopher Nick Bostrom, engineer Eric Drexler, AI researcher Eliezer Yudkowsky, to name just a few.

The symbol of Extropians designed by Tom Morrow/T.O. Morrow ( Extropy ’s co-founder Tom W. Bell), often accompanied by the slogan “Forward! Upward! Outward! Into the Future!”

Extropians were extremely sceptical of the state, and Max T. O’Connor proposed, as early as 1990, an “eliminativist view” of the state as something that does not really exist. According to this view, the state is “nothing more than statist behavior and belief”: there is no state – “there are only individuals acting in a statist manner”. The stateless condition we find ourselves in is anarchy, but what is real in this anarchy are various “spontaneous orders” that come about through the voluntary cooperation of free individuals and contrast with “monocentric orders” involuntarily imposed on people by hierarchies. Extropians borrowed the idea of “spontaneous orders” from the Austrian economist Friedrich Hayek, and it is from the Austrian school of economics that Extropians derived the idea of private and competing moneys produced by those “spontaneous orders”. What logically follows from this “anti-monotheistic” framework is that fiat money is backed by nothing that is objectively real, or whose existence can be justified with reference to the free will of individuals. The function of fiat money as a safeguard against dread of mortality is thus utterly poisoned by the corruption of the roots of its authority, the state.

A similar framework – partly based on tenets of the Austrian school of economics too – can be found in the book The Sovereign Individual, co-authored in 1997 by the British journalist William Rees-Mogg and the US investor James Dale Davidson, and directly endorsed by Thiel, who wrote a foreword to its 2020 edition. The Sovereign Individual envisioned that the advances of technology would dissolve the economic logic that sustained the state, which would necessarily lose its coercive capacity to tax and redistribute – the state would not be eliminated, only starved out. What would emerge in its place are “fragmented, overlapping sovereignties” that would have to compete with non-state, cybereconomy-powered jurisdictions – commercial, neofeudal providers of sovereignty on the “territories they serve” – for people as customers. The citizen would be denationalised, giving rise to the Sovereign Individual, who enjoys life in the metaphorical “province of the gods” – “a life outside the reach of kings and councils”. While less radical than the Extropians – for whom the state does not exist in the first place, and its money therefore has no justification – The Sovereign Individual, too, undermines the “monotheistic” view of fiat money, and thus indirectly erodes its potential function as a shield from the fear of death.

The 2020 edition of The Sovereign Individual : Mastering the Transition to the Information Age by James Dale Davidson and William Rees-Mogg, with a preface by Peter Thiel

In both cases – that of the Extropians and that of The Sovereign Individual – the response to fiat money is a proliferation of competing private currencies – often taking the form of digital cash – issued by private firms and private banks. In the absence of the state’s monopolistic dictate, a money’s acceptance and value rest instead on reputation, and only a currency that commands enough trust can serve as an instrument for warding off death terror.

Describing his involvement in the creation of the electronic payments system PayPal, Thiel recollected that the firm had a “grand mission” – “to create a new internet currency to replace the U.S. dollar”. PayPal founders “were all obsessed with creating a digital currency that would be controlled by individuals instead of governments”. And according to Thiel, Neal Stephenson’s 1999 novel Cryptonomicon “was required reading” at PayPal. In this techno-thriller, Stephenson wrote about the digital cash issued by a data haven known as the Crypt. It was anonymous and untraceable electronic money, and one of the aims behind it was to help people who might become victims of persecution survive – the Crypt’s money lay beyond the reach of governments that might turn on them. That humanitarian purpose, however, was never the whole of it: from the very beginning, the project also drew people well beyond any humanitarian camp, and was ideologically championed by anti-surveillance and anti-tax crypto-anarchists who wanted to deprive governments of their monopoly on money. One of the novel’s characters put it most vividly: the states “are scared shitless about their ability to collect taxes when everyone is using systems like the Crypt”.

PayPal never became what its founders wanted it to be – a replacement for the US dollar, for fiat money – but the idea was there.

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Vespasian’s fiscal alchemy had turned bodily waste into money; speaking at the Bitcoin 2022 conference, Thiel reversed that transformation, degrading fiat currency back into waste. His anti-statist, “anti-monotheistic” gesture mimicked an Old Testament act – though it inverted its terms. In the Second Book of Kings, the militant Yahwist king Jehu and his people tore down the temple of the rival god Baal and turned it into a latrine, a vespasienne. That is monetary monotheism in its orthodox form – Yahweh as the state’s fiat, Baal as the rival currency; the one true money profaning the idols that presume to challenge it. Thiel’s gesture turns the story inside out: he performs the very same desecration – temple into latrine, money into (“not very good as”) toilet paper – but inflicts it upon Yahweh himself. It is now the established god’s own temple, fiat, that is reduced to a public toilet – to human waste: a reminder of mortality, and thus the poorest bulwark against death anxiety one can possibly imagine.

The Red Death overtook Prince Prospero even though his abbey was formidably defended by walls, gates, and locks. For all that, the abbey’s security was only a fiat: a claim to safety from a voice with no authority to make it good, and so unable to withstand the plague. For wealth to serve as a rampart against the fear of death, it must be rooted in tokens that will endure, but neither the state nor its money will.

Digital cash, “the Crypt’s money”, cryptocurrencies powered by the cybereconomies of spontaneous orders – these appear not only as alternatives to “crappy fiat money” in the literal sense, as rival moneys, but also as its opposite in the symbolic sense. Fiat money is transmuted back into its associations with faeces and decay; cryptocurrency, by contrast, is transmuted into an emblem of deathlessness, and that transmutation is sustained and strengthened.

Prospero’s logic remains untouched; what changes are the tokens in which self-esteem-boosting wealth is denominated. The sovereign individual ultimately denies the state the right to define immortality through “totalitarian collectives”. Immortality now flows like a current – not switched on and off by any “monotheistic” authority, but coursing through a decentralised grid, the same way cryptocurrencies flow. Some in the techno-oligarchic class – for example, the computer scientist Ray Kurzweil, or the entrepreneurs Martine Rothblatt and Elon Musk – take the idea further still, imagining the literal survival of human minds in digital form, merged with the machine. Their Prince Prospero is Josef Virek in William Gibson’s cyberpunk classic Count Zero. A man of astronomical wealth, Virek longs to leave “the riot of cells” – to decouple his mind from failing wetware and live on, substrate independent, forever. And like Prospero, he fails. In the course of his murderous pursuit of that digital immortality, Virek is destroyed, in cyberspace, by rogue code wearing the digital mask of a death spirit.

In both stories, Poe’s “The Masque of the Red Death” and Gibson’s Count Zero, wealth buys an escape from death anxiety, but not from death itself. And in both stories, the quest for one’s own survival is pursued at the expense of others, who are left to their demise.

Such survival – bought by abandoning others – would have been alien to the man whose face is featured on the very banknote Thiel degraded during his Bitcoin keynote. The hundred-dollar bill bears Benjamin Franklin, one of the Founding Fathers of the US, whom the association with decay might, ironically, have grieved more than most, for he too dreamed of defeating death.

A one-hundred-dollar bill (design date: 2009)

An inventor and polymath, Franklin wrote in 1780 to his fellow polymath, the British natural philosopher Joseph Priestley, that “the rapid Progress true Science” then made caused him regret that he was “born so soon”. He believed that, in a future he would not live to witness, science would bring the most dramatic changes to humankind – including life extension, if not outright immortality: “All Diseases may by sure means be prevented or cured, not excepting even that of Old Age, and our Lives lengthened at pleasure even beyond the antediluvian Standard”. And in the same letter, in the manner of an Enlightenment humanist, Franklin voiced the wish that “moral Science” might advance as fast as the natural, so that “Men would cease to be Wolves to one another, and that human Beings would at length learn what they now improperly call Humanity”.

One may wonder how attentively PayPal co-founders studied their “required reading”, Stephenson’s Cryptonomicon, but while it is indeed a novel displaying an abundance of technological innovation related to information security, its humanistic thread is decipherable, too, for all those who are not overwhelmed by the book’s technological dazzle. The Crypt’s money could be used both for good and for bad. The technology behind it was itself neutral, and it was up to individuals’ moral responsibility to choose how to use it – to shield others from harm or reproduce oppressive hierarchies under the anti-statist pretence.

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One of Cryptonomicon’s main characters, Goto Dengo, breaks the association between wealth and immortality in his conversation with an ageless alchemist: “Wealth that is stored up in gold is dead. It rots and stinks. True wealth is made every day by men getting up out of bed and going to work”.

The endurance of valuable tokens may promise deathlessness, but such wealth is a sham immortality unless it serves the human solidarity Benjamin Franklin hoped for when he wished that men might “cease to be Wolves to one another”. Hoarded, it only rots. Which token a fortune is held in – gold, fiat, or code – decides nothing on its own. Whether it soothes the fear of death rests on belief; whether that comfort is a true immortality or a sham rests on use.

This essay was written for the Norwegian journal of cultural criticism Vagant, and I am grateful to the journal’s editor-in-chief Audun Lindholm for his useful comments on the earlier draft of this essay.