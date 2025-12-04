An evening in Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine, 2015. A white-haired gentleman walks out to dinner with his companions, including a young blonde woman. As they make their way along the street, three masked men in camouflage step out of the shadows. They block the group’s path and announce, with deliberate menace, “Filatov is our mayor, so leave peacefully, or it will be worse for you”.

None of the baffled diners carries any sign or symbol that might link them to politics. The young blonde woman lifts her phone and starts filming the entire scene. The masked men do not flinch, object, or attempt to stop her. The threat hangs in the air nonetheless, stark and unprovoked, colouring the quiet Dnipropetrovsk evening with a lingering sense of intimidation.

The white-haired gentleman is Richard Balfe, a Member of the British House of Lords, and the young blonde woman is Nadia Borodii, a coordinator of pro-Russian influence in Ukraine. The evening scene in Dnipropetrovsk is a double fraud. Balfe is in Ukraine as a fake election observer, while the masked men who confront the group appear to be part of a false-flag operation secretly devised by Borodii’s boyfriend, a pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Oleh Voloshyn, to demonise a political opponent in Balfe’s eyes. Borodii was reportedly pregnant at the time, and her composure was a result of her knowing that the confrontation would not escalate into genuine danger.

Developments in Dnipropetrovsk in 2015 appear to have been Balfe’s first step into the networks of Kremlin-aligned influence.

In the 2015 Dnipropetrovsk mayoral election, the main competition was between Borys Filatov, aligned with Ukraine’s pro-EU authorities, and Oleksandr Vilkul of the pro-Russian “Opposition Bloc”. To covertly influence the media environment in favour of pro-Russian forces, the leadership of the “Opposition Bloc” instructed Voloshyn to bring to Ukraine “international election observers” who would issue statements supportive of Vilkul. Balfe was one of these “observers”, coordinated by Voloshyn with assistance from Borodii.

Vilkul performed strongly in the first round but lost the second. The “Opposition Bloc” refused to accept the defeat and attempted to discredit the second-round results, which were unfavourable to the pro-Russian forces. The “election observers” engaged by the “Opposition Bloc” were instrumental in this effort, as they were instructed to produce international-looking statements that could delegitimise the election, undermine Ukraine’s pro-Western government, and promote narratives useful to both the “Opposition Bloc” and Moscow.

A conference in Dnipropetrovsk in 2015, left to right: Richard Balfe, James Wilson, Nadia Borodii

The “attack” on Balfe and the other “observers”, allegedly carried out by camouflaged supporters of election winner Borys Filatov, was orchestrated to reinforce Balfe’s earlier scepticism about Filatov’s second-round victory – scepticism pre-planted by the operatives of the “Opposition Bloc”.

This false-flag incident appears to have strengthened the overall pro-Kremlin operation. At a post-election press conference, Balfe appealed to the international community not to recognise the results of the mayoral election in Dnipropetrovsk.

At the beginning of 2022, Oleh Voloshyn, one of the Ukrainian coordinators of the fake election observation mission that featured Richard Balfe, was sanctioned by the United States for working “with Russian actors to undermine Ukrainian government officials” and for advocating “on behalf of Russia”.

Washington’s decision was shortly followed by London: the UK sanctioned Voloshyn for being involved “in destabilising Ukraine, or undermining, or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, namely by using his position of influence to promote, via the spreading of disinformation and pro-Russian narratives which support Russia’s actions in Ukraine”.

In 2025, the Old Bailey court also revealed that Voloshyn had bribed UK and EU-level politicians – most notably former UK MEP Nathan Gill – to make pro-Russian statements in the European Parliament and in the media. Gill was sentenced to ten and a half years in prison after admitting to taking bribes from Voloshyn.

Nathan Gill and Nadia Borodii

At the time of writing, there is no official information indicating that Balfe, who became a life peer in the UK House of Lords in 2013, received money from Voloshyn or any other agent of pro-Russian influence. However, Balfe’s participation in the pro-Kremlin effort in Dnipropetrovsk appears to have been his entry point into networks of malign Russian activity.

In comments about Russia’s annexation of Crimea given to TASS, a Russian state-owned news agency, in 2018, Balfe denied that Russia had invaded Ukraine or seized Crimea, and went on to validate core Russian revisionist claims about parts of Georgia.

The following year, speaking at a session of the Council of Europe, Balfe expressed scepticism that Russia posed a threat to Europe and opposed imposing new sanctions, arguing that the existing ones were not working. (Notably, during the same speech, Balfe mentioned that his son had been “in Moscow studying”.)

After the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the number of Balfe’s statements supporting or normalising Russian aggressive actions increased sharply. He claimed that the UK was “fighting a proxy war” against Russia in Ukraine and alleged that the United States aimed at “the collapse of the Russian Federation, which would be a disaster for Europe”. (See also Tortoise’s 2024 analysis of Balfe’s statements.)

Balfe’s pro-Kremlin claims earned him an invitation to celebrate Russia Day at a private reception at the Russian ambassador’s residence in London in June 2023. Commenting on his participation – alongside Robert Skidelsky, another life peer in the House of Lords – Balfe said he attended to show Russian officials “that not everyone hated them”.

Two years later, in June 2025, Balfe – together with Skidelsky and several other authors – signed the now infamous collective letter attacking Dr Fiona Hill, the chancellor of Durham University and one of the principal authors of the UK’s strategic defence review. In their letter, Balfe and his co-signatories denied “an immediate and pressing Russian threat” and claimed that Dr Hill embodied “the warmongering mood of official Britain”.

Throughout 2025, Russian media eagerly published Balfe’s statements, which aligned closely with Russian foreign policy interests. He argued that Ukraine should accept Russian territorial seizures, abandon NATO aspirations, and forgo reparations while granting Russia security guarantees, effectively legitimising aggression and placing disproportionate concessions on the victim rather than the aggressor.

Balfe also claimed that proposals to confiscate Russian assets frozen in the UK stemmed mainly from actors seeking to “provoke Russia”, thus implicitly framing Russia as the party being wronged.

Furthermore, he alleged that Ukrainian strikes deep within Russian territory risked prolonging the conflict and undermining Trump’s peace ambitions, a position that sidesteps Ukraine’s right to self-defence and frames restraint as a matter of accommodating great-power preferences rather than countering ongoing Russian aggression.

In November 2025, Skidelsky was suspended from the House of Lords for one month because of his failure to properly register and disclose financial interests related to a think tank he chaired, the Centre for Global Studies, which was funded by Russian oligarchs sanctioned by the UK and EU.

Taken together with Balfe’s earlier contacts with established agents of Russian influence such as Oleh Voloshyn, the imprisonment of Nathan Gill for accepting bribes from the same network, and the pattern of Balfe’s own pro-Kremlin statements, these developments suggest that Balfe’s actions merit careful and sustained scrutiny.