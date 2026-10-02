The Elements of Russia’s Narrative Battlefield

Every form of warfare contains elements that academic, expert, and military analysts refer to as being psychological, informational, or cognitive. In political warfare, these elements are aimed at influencing the behaviour and thinking of other nations through instruments and methods that go beyond soft power and traditional diplomacy yet fall short of declared kinetic conflict between two or more states. In the context of conventional warfare, these elements target public perceptions, elite decision-making, and the morale of the enemy’s military forces.

Russia’s war against Ukraine, which began with the covert occupation of Ukraine’s Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in late February 2014, fully employs psychological, informational, and cognitive (PIC) warfare as complementary tools to break Ukrainians’ will to resist. The physical reality of the Russian-Ukrainian war finds its reflection in the West, where Russia wages a parallel campaign through political warfare. In Western societies, Russia’s primary objective is to erode public and political will, pressuring leaders to withdraw support and leave Ukraine vulnerable to further Russian aggression.

The use of narratives is essential in all forms of PIC warfare, and communication and psychological theories underline the effectiveness of delivering narratives early to a target audience, as this shapes initial perceptions and can anchor interpretations of anxiety-inducing developments – such as military conflicts – in ways favourable to the originator of the narrative. For example, Arie Kruglanski and Donna Webster observe that

people under a heightened need for closure may seize on information appearing early in a sequence and freeze on it, becoming impervious to subsequent data.... [Moreover, these people] may process less information before committing to a judgment and generate fewer competing hypotheses to account for the available data.

In a similar vein, Robert Entman argues that

a dominant frame in the earliest news coverage of an event can activate and spread congruent thoughts and feelings in individuals’ knowledge networks, building a new event schema that guides responses to all future reports. First impressions may be difficult to dislodge.

This phenomenon – filling a person’s cognitive vacuum with a particular narrative to make them more resistant to later, competing narratives – also aligns with key principles of inoculation theory, which posits that pre-emptive exposure to weakened counterarguments builds resistance to persuasion.

An important task of Russian political warfare in the West is to fill the information space of target audiences with messages and notions that either offer early interpretations of developments related to Russia’s aggression against Ukraine or reinforce previously introduced ones. I suggest differentiating between strategic and tactical narratives of Russian PIC warfare.

Strategic narratives reflect the long-term vision underpinning Russian political and conventional warfare. More often than not, they express the Russian leadership’s genuine, deep-seated beliefs about Ukraine or the broader context of the aggression. Even when directed at different audiences, strategic narratives tend to exhibit internal logic and relative coherence. However, their logical structure does not imply factual accuracy or moral correctness – only that they are often well-crafted and elaborate.

Major Russian strategic narratives aimed at Western audiences include, but are not limited to, the following ideas:

Russia is a global power with a legitimate sphere of influence that includes Ukraine.

Ukraine’s integration with the West poses an existential threat to Russia.

NATO endangers Russia’s security.

Tactical narratives function as individual instruments intended to reinforce (the credibility of) strategic narratives. They are typically less coherent, highly manipulative, and emotionally charged. However, for the Kremlin and its propaganda apparatus, the internal consistency of tactical narratives is largely irrelevant – what matters is their contribution to the strategic messaging.

Major Russian tactical narratives directed at Western audiences include, in particular, the following:

The West is attacking Russia out of inherent “Russophobia”.

Ukraine is governed by Nazis or, at the very least, faces a widespread Nazi problem.

Western anti-Russian sanctions are harmful for European businesses and households.

Ukrainian authorities systematically discriminate against Russian speakers.

Russia is willing to negotiate peace, but Ukraine and the West reject peaceful solutions.

The West should not oppose Russia because it possesses nuclear weapons.

This article is a case study exploring how these strategic and tactical narratives of Russian PIC warfare aimed at the West are reflected and amplified in public propaganda campaigns in Italy. Using a 2024 pro-Russian billboard campaign as a point of entry, the article undertakes a contextual analysis of the sociopolitical environment that facilitated the campaign’s emergence, mapping the networks of local activists, ideological movements, and long-standing political alignments that coalesced to create fertile ground for the diffusion of Kremlin-aligned narratives in the Italian public sphere.