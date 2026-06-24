Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov

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Cristian-Cătălin Soare's avatar
Cristian-Cătălin Soare
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A few days ago, I wrote this article, which I invite you to read: More Powerful Than Governments: ,,A Future G7 with Technofeudalists!'' - https://cristisoare.substack.com/p/more-powerful-than-governments-a?r=lp0kq

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