It came as little surprise that senior figures of the French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement national, RN) met a US State Department delegation visiting France in late May with indifférence and a touch of froideur.

The delegation, led by Samuel Samson – an eagerly rising senior adviser at the US Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor (DRL) – had likely hoped to excite the RN with news that Donald Trump wished to offer public support for Marine Le Pen, the party’s symbolic leader recently barred from running in France’s 2027 presidential election.

Around the time of his visit to France, Samson published a post on the official Substack page of the US State Department. The post, titled “The Need for Civilizational Allies in Europe”, was essentially a dutiful exercise in repackaging JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference in February this year – just in case anyone had missed its finer points. The finer points being accusations of political censorship and mismanaged immigration levelled at European leaders.

Following Vance, Samson declared that Europe had “devolved into a hotbed of digital censorship, mass migration, restrictions on religious freedom, and numerous other assaults on democratic self-governance”. Alleging Europe’s “democratic backsliding” and weaponisation of “political institutions” against European citizens and “Western heritage”, Samson seemed to extend a hand to – as the title of his post implied – the Trump administration’s “civilizational allies in Europe”.

Samuel Samson’s profile on LinkedIn

Meaning, apparently, the French RN – and perhaps some other far-right European parties such as Hungary’s Fidesz, Alternative for Germany (AfD), or the Alliance for the Union of Romanians – who now enjoy the favour of the US administration.

The RN officials’ détachement when meeting Samson in Paris was, one imagines, not quite the reception the MAGA fresh-faced apostle had envisioned. Neither Marine Le Pen nor RN’s president Jordan Bardella was even present at the meeting.

After this blow, it took nearly two weeks for the DRL to issue a dry report, via X, on its representatives’ visit to France: “On a recent trip to Paris, DRL met with French officials, political parties, and other stakeholders to reaffirm a shared commitment to free speech, democratic choice, and religious freedom”. No French stakeholder saw fit to repost it.

And all this not only after Samson’s visit to Paris, but also after Trump had personally expressed his support for Le Pen. Shortly after a French court found her guilty of embezzling EU funds, Trump called the conviction a “Witch Hunt” and “another example of European Leftists using Lawfare to silence Free Speech, and censor their Political Opponent” – remarks fully in line with Vance’s Munich sermons.

So why reject Trump’s support? The very short answer is: the RN does not need it.

Samson is not the first MAGA evangelist to go knocking on the RN’s door. Back in 2018, during Trump’s first presidency, American ultranationalist Steve Bannon – by then already the former Senior Counselor to Trump – toured Europe in an effort to forge ties with far-right parties. His aim was to rally them into the so-called “Movement”, a group created to coordinate the European far right’s campaign for the 2019 European Parliament elections.

One of his prospective partners was exactly the National Front (Front National, FN, the RN’s name at that time). Speaking at the FN’s convention in March 2018, Bannon took the stage with the fervour of a cable-news revivalist attempting to electrify the faithful: “Let them [globalists] call you racist, let them call you xenophobes, let them call you nativists. Wear it like a badge of honour. Because every day we get stronger and they get weaker”.

In the moment, the FN crowd enthusiastically embraced the message, and the party even considered joining Bannon’s “Movement” later that year.

However, what Bannon failed to grasp – due to his poor understanding of European political realities – and what eventually dawned on Le Pen, was that his radicalism was a liability, not an asset, to the FN. At the time, Le Pen was working hard to de-demonise the party, transforming it into a respectable right-wing force untainted by accusations of racism. She had even expelled her own father, the FN’s founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, to distance the party from his overtly racist legacy. Bannon’s MAGA-style sermon – “Let them call you racists and xenophobes” – ran directly counter to that strategy.

In other parts of Europe, Bannon’s swagger tapped into the deeply rooted anti-Americanism of the European far right. The AfD’s co-leader Alexander Gauland, responding to Bannon’s missionary efforts, remarked: “We are not in America. The interests of anti-establishment parties in Europe are very different. [...] Mr Bannon will not succeed in forging an alliance of like-minded parties for the European elections”.

A similar nein danke came from Harald Vilimsky – ironically, the most pro-American senior figure in Austria’s Freedom Party (Freiheitliche Partei Österreichs): “We want to forge alliances in Europe but we do it independently of the US, Russia or anyone else. We want to grow, expand on our own and develop our programme and ideas on our own, but surely not under the leadership of someone active in the United States”.

Eventually, Le Pen, having recognised the problematic nature of Bannon’s involvement – which risked undermining her efforts to steer the FN/RN away from overt racism – adopted the same European nationalist stance: “Mr Bannon is not from any European country, he is American. […] We are attached to our liberty, attached to our sovereignty and we together, the representatives of the different peoples of Europe, are the ones who will shape the political forces that aim specifically to save Europe”.

Unlike Samuel Samson – an ambitious arriviste who mistakes ideological loyalty for originality – Steve Bannon is arguably one of the most ideologically masterful far-right populists in the US, with vast expertise in technological manipulation and media strategy. And yet even he was widely regarded – by the European far right in general, with exceptions in Italy and Hungary – as having little of substance to offer European anti-establishment forces.

The influence of American far-right populism was perhaps dismissed outright: the European far right is, ideologically, far more elaborate and sophistiqué than its American cousins. What could – and still can – potentially be useful to the European far right is American financial backing and media technology. With the DRL’s endorsement and Trump’s power behind him, Samson could plausibly offer both to the RN and other far-right parties in Europe – alongside the resources that American right-wing oligarchs like Elon Musk can provide.

However, the downside remains considerable: as the tango noir between Russia and the European far right has shown, foreign connections can prove politically toxic for European ultranationalists.

And it is not as if the European far right is struggling without outside support. As things stand, whether or not Marine Le Pen is permitted to run in the next presidential election, the RN remains indisputably the most popular party in France. Le Pen’s allies in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and some other European countries are doing rather well too.

MAGA missionaries may imagine themselves not as mere admirers but as rightful participants – even guardians – of the sacred idea of Europe. Yet before appointing themselves defenders of Western civilisation, they might consider starting with the basics: learning a few European languages and acquainting themselves with the continent’s rather more intricate political cultures.