In one of the episodes of the concluding novel of J.K. Rowling’s fantasy saga about the young wizard Harry Potter, the Hogwarts School was preparing for a siege. Hogwarts was shielding the saga’s main protagonist from his nemesis, the evil Lord Voldemort, for whom the destruction of Potter was an existential matter: within the saga’s mythology, only one would live – either Harry Potter or Voldemort.

And as Hogwarts was gearing up for the fight, Voldemort addressed the school: “I know that you are preparing to fight. Your efforts are futile. I do not want to kill you. I have great respect for the teachers of Hogwarts. Give me Harry Potter, and they shall not be harmed. Give me Harry Potter, and I shall leave the school untouched”.

Since the start of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, as the West decided to support Ukraine in its defensive efforts, Moscow has been sounding exactly like Lord Voldemort: “Give me Ukraine. It cannot win. Russia never lost wars. You are only prolonging the suffering”.

Today, Moscow’s “Voldemortian” voice is becoming ever louder. Not in the sense of Russian politicians sputtering curses and threats at European nations – although a range of Moscow’s high-profile commentators, nourished by the attention of Russian hate-stoking media, are doing exactly that. Rather in the sense of the escalating kinetic attacks on EU territory – through arson, sabotage and other forms of Russian aggression that Brussels newspeak calls “hybrid threats”, in an attempt to conceal the seriousness of Moscow’s actions behind the language of false ambiguity.

From Vrbětice to Leipzig

Today’s sabotage attacks are nothing truly new to European nations. In 2014, operatives of the GRU’s Unit 29155 (Russia’s military intelligence) set off two explosions at ammunition warehouses in Vrbětice, the Czech Republic, to disrupt weapons supplies to Ukraine. In 2015, blasts hit Bulgarian munitions depots holding arms bound for Ukraine, and operatives from the same unit tried to assassinate the Bulgarian arms manufacturer Emilian Gebrev.

Since February 2022 – with Gebrev’s EMCO facilities in eastern Bulgaria again targeted in 2022-2023 – Russia-linked sabotage of Europe’s munitions supply has escalated and changed in method.

The campaign broadened in 2024 into proxy arson, carried out by recruited local criminals and disposable agents against defence plants and logistics hubs. That year it also moved westwards: as Germany learned through US intelligence, Moscow plotted to kill the chief executive of German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall, Armin Papperger.

In 2025 the focus shifted from depots and plants to munitions transit. Most notably, that November, Poland recorded two likely linked incidents on the Warsaw-Lublin railway, a route carrying aid to Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin at the plenary session of the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club, Moscow, 1 October 2026. Photo: Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

Today we face the sharpest and widest escalation yet. In this August alone – besides fresh explosions at EMCO’s facilities – arson struck a building used by Estonia’s Milrem Robotics, Poland’s WB Electronics drone-components plant, and a second Polish site, JFG Composites. Add the drone found beside a Ukrainian cargo aircraft at the NATO airlift hub of Leipzig/Halle in Germany – armed with explosives but defused before it could detonate.

And as Russia keeps insisting that it has “no aggressive intentions towards Europe and European countries” – in the same scoffing manner in which it had denied preparations for the 2022 invasion of Ukraine – its “Voldemortian” voice has never been more insistent: “Give me Ukraine. Or else”.

It is most probably this “or else” that lay behind CIA Director John Ratcliffe’s unannounced visit to Russia following the August escalation. But whatever conversations Ratcliffe held in Moscow, the Kremlin does not appear to have budged. Two weeks after his visit, a Russian warship in the Baltic fired flares at a Danish military helicopter monitoring it – and Poland’s prime minister is now warning of Russian plans for drone and missile strikes against countries supporting Ukraine, attacks Moscow would pass off as “accidental” to subvert NATO’s collective will to respond.

Old man’s war

There are many reasons why Moscow will not budge. Perhaps the main one is that what began as an old king’s dream of one last victory before he perishes has turned into an all-in bid on Russia’s standing as a geopolitical player.

Russia is fighting the war at the expense of its future – however poorly Putin was ever able to envision that future for the country. Every day Russia fights this war is a day it falls further behind in a technology-driven civilisational competition now firmly led by the United States and China. At some point in the not-so-distant future, Russia’s techno-civilisational lag will become irreversible, if it has not already.

The old king’s entourage may hope that his one last victory will be the country’s final chance to catch up with the geopolitical giants, but his true legacy will likely be a Russia that has lost the civilisational contest altogether.

This future failure of Russia can, of course, hardly comfort today’s Europe, where many understand that Russia’s war has never been about Ukraine alone – not unlike Hogwarts, where they understood that in defending the young wizard they were defending themselves, and their world, from the dictates of evil.

And in that story, the school did not hand the boy over.

An earlier version of this article was published in EUobserver under the title “What JK Rowling’s Voldemort can teach us about Ukraine war”.