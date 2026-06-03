Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov

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Joe Burke's avatar
Joe Burke
Jun 5

Just a quick question about this article, does the term “Zeit der Monster” originate with Gramsci?

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Fredd88
Jun 7Edited

...elon musk is not "far right".

I mean if I have to be labeled the "far" right,

to differentiate me from the failure fake-right,

at LEAST let the defining characteristic be "anti-semitism".

Which canadien/south african diamond miner Muskovitz, is no role model for.

Neither is AfD. Thats NOT far right.

Its the same jew fake-right, for the last 80 years.

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