The defeat of the Fidesz party in the parliamentary elections in Hungary has not only ended 16 years of Viktor Orbán’s illiberal rule, but has also delivered a blow to far-right networks in Europe and beyond.

There are several aspects to this blow.

The most obvious one is symbolic.

After returning to the premiership in 2010, following eight years in opposition, Orbán used his constitutional majority to reshape Hungary’s political system by centralising power, weakening checks and balances, and promoting a majoritarian, national-conservative state.

In 2014, apparently satisfied with the system he had been constructing, Orbán declared that – rather than being an incidental outcome of political autocratisation – his system was in fact a deliberate project aimed at building an illiberal state. Since then, Hungarian authorities positioned their country as a laboratory for a new political order that openly rejected liberal democracy as a universal model.

When Hungary refused to participate in sharing the EU’s burden during the 2015 refugee crisis, Orbán cast himself as the defender of “Christian Europe”, however paradoxical it was to invoke Christianity to justify the denial of compassion towards people in need. Orbán’s anti-migrant rhetoric subsequently became a reference point for many European far-right parties challenging their respective governments’ refugee policies.

At the same time, as he clashed – often successfully – with EU institutions, which showed little political will to halt Hungary’s further autocratisation, Orbán emerged as arguably the most powerful far-right leader in Europe. Furthermore, he actively cultivated networks of right-wing illiberalism, promoting his model of governance as both exportable and adaptable beyond Hungary.

These developments peaked in 2024 with the formation of the far-right “Patriots for Europe” (PfE) political group ahead of the tenth European Parliament. Although it was ultimately Jordan Bardella, president of the French National Rally, who assumed the chairmanship of PfE as the leader of the largest national far-right delegation in the European Parliament, Orbán’s Fidesz was the main driving and networking force behind the group.

The results of the 2026 parliamentary elections have demonstrated that, rather than constituting a perfect blueprint for building a lasting illiberal state, Orbán’s regime could be ultimately crushed by the very force he claimed to represent exclusively – the people. What could be more humiliating for a populist than to be so decisively rejected by “his” nation?

But the blow to the European far right delivered by the Fidesz’s failure to remain in power goes beyond the symbolic dimension.