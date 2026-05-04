Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov

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Archie Cornish's avatar
Archie Cornish
May 4

This is excellent, thanks. Reading about oligarchs like Thiel, you sense that the collective does matter but only in an extremely narrowed sense of the oligarch and his inner circle of friends - collective shrunk down to coterie or club, who get to play the cool kids at last?

Also, something that for me distinguishes them from fascists is how weirdly wedded they all are - despite the genuinely new and genuinely terrifying rejections of humanism - to free-market capitalism. (I know lots of fascists were too, but I don’t think fascism and capitalism are the same thing.) Under all the revolutionary rhetoric, the fundamentals of capitalism are strangely unchallenged. It’s as if they want to undo everything other than founding companies and being efficient… anyway, thanks.

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Anne Gruner's avatar
Anne Gruner
May 27

It also relates to the inévitabilité of climate change rendering the earth unsurvivable other than for a few techno élites who already are building their luxueux survival futures. Musk understands very well what is happening to the Earth bc of climate. You can quibble about timeline but it’s accelerating.

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