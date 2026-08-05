Towers of Europa, by Anton Shekhovtsov

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Carletto's avatar
Carletto
Aug 7

Excellent. What has struck me most is that on the Far Right of any country any roads seem to cross at Carl Schmitt, "Hitlers lawyer" (as G Lukacs put it). In my upcoming book I'll discuss a related topic: the inner relationship between "good old" Russian messianism and Marxism (from G Plechanov onward).

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Rick Jones's avatar
Rick Jones
Aug 5

What beats me is why anyone takes the raving obsessions of these two lunatics seriously.

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